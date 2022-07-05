...
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry auctions government bonds

Finance Materials 5 July 2022 17:58
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of public bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry with a circulation period of 1,820 days on July 5, 2022, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the exchange, 3 investors submitted 5 bids in the price range from 88.1 manat or $51.84 (nine percent) to 95.8 manat or $56.40 (6.9 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 93.8404 manat or $55.2 (7.5 percent), while the average weighted price – at 94.4 manat or $55.56 (7.3 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to over 46.2 million manat ($27.1 million), while the placement volume totaled 12.4 million manat ($7.2 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is June 29, 2027.

