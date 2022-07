BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has issued renewed metal coins with face value of 10 and 50 gapiks (5.8 and 29.4 cents respectively), Trend reports via CBA.

According to CBA, the State Emblem and the year of issue have been added to the design of the renewed coins. Their technical parameters remained unchanged.

The coins will be in circulation in parallel with coins of the same denomination, added the bank.