Iranian currency rates for August 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in price, compared to August 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,038 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 27 Iranian rial on August 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,496 49,566 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,605 43,467 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,962 3,961 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,328 4,338 1 Danish krone DKK 5,653 5,629 1 Indian rupee INR 526 527 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,421 136,457 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,047 19,136 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,655 30,679 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,353 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,088 109,099 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,310 32,382 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,881 25,996 1 South African rand ZAR 2,500 2,481 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,312 2,314 1 Russian ruble RUB 696 703 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,881 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,082 29,033 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,173 30,137 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,193 44,207 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,168 1,169 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,851 32,899 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,524 8,507 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,113 6,123 100 Thai baths THB 116,272 116,480 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,400 9,363 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,412 31,361 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,038 41,862 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,862 9,047 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,753 14,843 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,836 2,832 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,665 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,674 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,857 74,943 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,122 4,135 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 277,970 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,720 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,871 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,631 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials.

