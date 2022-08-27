...
Iranian currency rates for August 27

Finance Materials 27 August 2022
Iranian currency rates for August 27

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in price, compared to August 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,038 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 27

Iranian rial on August 25

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,496

49,566

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,605

43,467

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,962

3,961

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,328

4,338

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,653

5,629

1 Indian rupee

INR

526

527

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,421

136,457

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,047

19,136

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,655

30,679

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,353

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,088

109,099

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,310

32,382

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,881

25,996

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,500

2,481

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,312

2,314

1 Russian ruble

RUB

696

703

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,881

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,082

29,033

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,173

30,137

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,193

44,207

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,168

1,169

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,851

32,899

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,524

8,507

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,113

6,123

100 Thai baths

THB

116,272

116,480

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,400

9,363

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,412

31,361

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,038

41,862

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,862

9,047

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,753

14,843

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,836

2,832

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

475

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,665

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,674

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,857

74,943

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,122

4,135

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 277,970 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,720 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,871 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,631 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials.

