Iranian currency rates for September 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 31 currencies increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to September 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,822 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 24 Iranian rial on September 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 45,867 47,587 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,797 43,505 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,731 3,810 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,964 4,072 1 Danish krone DKK 5,490 5,580 1 Indian rupee INR 518 526 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,676 135,803 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 17,536 17,637 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,336 29,137 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,080 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,926 31,351 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,203 24,708 1 South African rand ZAR 2,343 2,373 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,281 2,291 1 Russian ruble RUB 723 685 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,881 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,483 27,970 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,410 29,679 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,699 40,561 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,154 1,151 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,350 32,816 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,399 8,454 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,892 5,959 100 Thai baths THB 111,791 113,023 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,216 9,226 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 9,174 30,113 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 40,822 41,489 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,712 8,750 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,869 14,843 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,784 2,794 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 475 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,668 16,668 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,512 72,527 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,213 4,173 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,312 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,340 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 263,162 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,753 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 310,000-313,000 rials.

