...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for September 24

Finance Materials 24 September 2022 09:48 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for September 24

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 31 currencies increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to September 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,822 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on September 24

Iranian rial on September 22

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

45,867

47,587

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,797

43,505

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,731

3,810

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,964

4,072

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,490

5,580

1 Indian rupee

INR

518

526

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,676

135,803

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

17,536

17,637

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,336

29,137

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,080

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,926

31,351

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,203

24,708

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,343

2,373

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,281

2,291

1 Russian ruble

RUB

723

685

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,881

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,483

27,970

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,410

29,679

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,699

40,561

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,154

1,151

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,350

32,816

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,399

8,454

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,892

5,959

100 Thai baths

THB

111,791

113,023

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,216

9,226

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

9,174

30,113

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

40,822

41,489

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,712

8,750

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,869

14,843

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,784

2,794

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

475

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,668

16,668

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,512

72,527

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,213

4,173

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,312 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,340 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 263,162 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,753 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 310,000-313,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more