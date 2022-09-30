Azerbaijani Texnikabank's property to be auctioned

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The immovable property of Azerbaijan’s Texnikabank OJSC, which is being liquidated, will be put up for auction at the Auction Center in Baku on October 19, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

The bank's immovable property includes real estate located on the first floor of a four-story building No. 87 and the non-residential premise of a one-story building (259.7 square meters) on the area of 0.03181 ha at the following address: Azadlig Avenue, Nasimi district, Baku.

Five percent of the sale price must be paid by the auction participant to the organizer of the auction. The purchase price must be paid by the buyer within seven calendar days.

Those wishing to participate in the auction can submit the necessary documents at the following address: Badamdar highway 27, Sabayil district, Baku.

Phone: (+994 55) 206-66-67.