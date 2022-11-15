Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry puts public bonds up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's public bonds with a circulation period of 1,092 days on November 15, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the exchange, 16 investors submitted 26 bids in the price range from 89.97 manat or $52.93 (8.88 percent) to 93.65 manat or $55.09 (7.4 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of public bonds were set at 91.52 manat or $53.84 (8.25 percent) and the average weighted price – at 92.02 manat or $54.13 (8.05 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 204.679 million manat ($120.4 million), while the placement volume totaled 75 million manat ($44.1 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is November 11, 2025.