Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry puts public bonds up for auction

Finance Materials 15 November 2022 18:40 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's public bonds with a circulation period of 1,092 days on November 15, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the exchange, 16 investors submitted 26 bids in the price range from 89.97 manat or $52.93 (8.88 percent) to 93.65 manat or $55.09 (7.4 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of public bonds were set at 91.52 manat or $53.84 (8.25 percent) and the average weighted price – at 92.02 manat or $54.13 (8.05 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 204.679 million manat ($120.4 million), while the placement volume totaled 75 million manat ($44.1 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is November 11, 2025.

