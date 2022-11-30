Azerbaijan's AtaBank to put up movable property for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The movable property of Azerbaijan's AtaBank OJSC, which is in the liquidation process, will be auctioned at the Baku Auction Center on December 7, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

The bank is putting up various types of equipment and items for auction. The starting price will amount to 27,900 manat ($16,388).

The auction organizer has to pay five percent of the sale price. The purchase price must be paid by the customer within seven calendar days.

Additional Information:

Phone: (+99450) 206-66-67, (+99455) 206-66-67

Address: 27, Badamdar highway, Sabail district, Baku, Azerbaijan