Azerbaijani AtaBank's property to be auctioned

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The real estate of AtaBank OJSC which is being liquidated will be put up for auction at the Auction Center in Baku on December 21, Trend reports Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Foundation.

An apartment with an area of 69.7 square meters is being put up for auction at the following address: Azadliq Avenue, 149, Narimanov District, Baku. The starting price is 70,000 manat ($41,180).

Five percent of the sale price must be paid by the auction participant to the organizer of the auction.

The purchase price must be paid by the buyer within seven calendar days.

Those who wish to participate should contact the following numbers: (+99450) 206-66-67, (+99455) 206-66-67.