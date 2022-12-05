Iranian currency rates for December 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to December 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,212 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 5 Iranian rial on December 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,658 51,649 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,868 44,846 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,068 4,069 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,304 4,302 1 Danish krone DKK 5,954 5,954 1 Indian rupee INR 517 517 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,411 136,449 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,762 18,760 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,295 31,278 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,393 5,392 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,295 31,157 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,933 26,931 1 South African rand ZAR 2,396 2,397 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,254 2,254 1 Russian ruble RUB 672 672 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,563 28,543 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,074 31,060 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,143 41,108 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,145 1,144 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,237 32,244 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,643 8,644 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,976 5,978 100 Thai baths THB 120,995 120,993 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,577 9,576 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,297 32,311 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,212 44,227 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,938 8,939 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,492 15,493 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,698 2,719 1 Afghan afghani AFN 477 477 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,310 75,325 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,171 4,171 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 309,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 293,922 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 296,011 rials, and the price of $1 is 281,202 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 360,000-363,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 379,000-382,000 rials.

