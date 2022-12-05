Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for December 5

Finance Materials 5 December 2022 10:11 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 5

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to December 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,212 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 5

Iranian rial on December 4

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,658

51,649

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,868

44,846

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,068

4,069

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,304

4,302

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,954

5,954

1 Indian rupee

INR

517

517

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,411

136,449

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,762

18,760

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,295

31,278

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,393

5,392

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,295

31,157

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,933

26,931

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,396

2,397

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,254

2,254

1 Russian ruble

RUB

672

672

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,563

28,543

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,074

31,060

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,143

41,108

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,145

1,144

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,237

32,244

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,643

8,644

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,976

5,978

100 Thai baths

THB

120,995

120,993

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,577

9,576

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,297

32,311

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,212

44,227

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,938

8,939

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,492

15,493

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,698

2,719

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

477

477

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,310

75,325

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,171

4,171

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 309,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 293,922 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 296,011 rials, and the price of $1 is 281,202 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 360,000-363,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 379,000-382,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more