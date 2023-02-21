Iranian currency rates for February 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to February 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,891 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 21 Iranian rial on February 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,559 50,581 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,525 45,426 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,065 4,020 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,107 4,085 1 Danish krone DKK 6,030 6,032 1 Indian rupee INR 508 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,081 136,827 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 16,051 15,977 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,320 31,310 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,362 5,354 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,226 31,179 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,272 26,238 1 South African rand ZAR 2,322 2,305 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,227 2,231 1 Russian ruble RUB 563 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,049 28,823 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,459 31,429 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,546 40,074 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,161 1,149 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,726 31,708 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,764 8,752 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,129 6,118 100 Thai baths THB 122,143 121,854 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,481 9,479 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,390 32,391 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,240 1 euro EUR 44,891 44,923 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,394 9,395 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,971 15,890 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,773 2,767 1 Afghan afghani AFN 471 471 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,801 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,709 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,434 75,653 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,014 3,994 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,969

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 328,296 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 304,839 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 495,000-498,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 529,000-532,000 rials.

