National banks of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan sign memorandum of understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the National Bank of Tajikistan have signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports via the CBA.

The memorandum's goal is to organize research trips in order to cooperate in the banking sector, exchange experience and information, and discuss relevant issues. Also, the memorandum aims to conduct training, internship programs, seminars, and provide technical advice.

"The signed memorandum will serve to further strengthen cooperation between the central banks of the two countries and will contribute to the development of both the central bank and the banking systems of both countries in general," the statement said.

On April 5, as part of the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Tajikistan, a number of bilateral documents were signed.