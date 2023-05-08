Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Ofiicial AZN/USD exchange rate April24 1.7 May1 1.7 April 25 1.7 May2 1.7 April 26 1.7 May3 1.7 April 27 1.7 May4 1.7 April 28 1.7 May5 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro declined by 0.0067 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0027 manat, to 1.8747 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate April 24 1.8634 May 1 1.8709 April 25 1.8786 May 2 1.8674 April 26 1.8669 May 3 1.8743 April 27 1.8786 May 4 1.8837 April 28 1.8726 May 5 1.8776 Average weekly 1.8720 Average weekly 1.8747

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0006 manat and totaled 0.0208 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate April 24 0.0208 May 1 0.0208 April 25 0.0209 May 2 0.0209 April 26 0.0209 May 3 0.0209 April 27 0.0207 May 4 0.0207 April 28 0.0209 May 5 0.0209 Average weekly 0.0208 Average weekly 0.0214

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0002 manat and made up 0.0873 manat.