Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Ofiicial AZN/USD exchange rate
|
April24
|
1.7
|
May1
|
1.7
|
April 25
|
1.7
|
May2
|
1.7
|
April 26
|
1.7
|
May3
|
1.7
|
April 27
|
1.7
|
May4
|
1.7
|
April 28
|
1.7
|
May5
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro declined by 0.0067 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0027 manat, to 1.8747 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
April 24
|
1.8634
|
May 1
|
1.8709
|
April 25
|
1.8786
|
May 2
|
1.8674
|
April 26
|
1.8669
|
May 3
|
1.8743
|
April 27
|
1.8786
|
May 4
|
1.8837
|
April 28
|
1.8726
|
May 5
|
1.8776
|
Average weekly
|
1.8720
|
Average weekly
|
1.8747
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0006 manat and totaled 0.0208 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
April 24
|
0.0208
|
May 1
|
0.0208
|
April 25
|
0.0209
|
May 2
|
0.0209
|
April 26
|
0.0209
|
May 3
|
0.0209
|
April 27
|
0.0207
|
May 4
|
0.0207
|
April 28
|
0.0209
|
May 5
|
0.0209
|
Average weekly
|
0.0208
|
Average weekly
|
0.0214
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0002 manat and made up 0.0873 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
April 24
|
0.0876
|
May 1
|
0.0876
|
April 25
|
0.0876
|
May 2
|
0.0876
|
April 26
|
0.0875
|
May 3
|
0.0875
|
April 27
|
0.0875
|
May 4
|
0.0875
|
April 28
|
0.0874
|
May 5
|
0.0874
|
Average weekly
|
0.0875
|
Average weekly
|
0.0873