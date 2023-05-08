Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's currency market

Finance Materials 8 May 2023 15:23 (UTC +04:00)
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Ofiicial AZN/USD exchange rate

April24

1.7

May1

1.7

April 25

1.7

May2

1.7

April 26

1.7

May3

1.7

April 27

1.7

May4

1.7

April 28

1.7

May5

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro declined by 0.0067 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0027 manat, to 1.8747 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

April 24

1.8634

May 1

1.8709

April 25

1.8786

May 2

1.8674

April 26

1.8669

May 3

1.8743

April 27

1.8786

May 4

1.8837

April 28

1.8726

May 5

1.8776

Average weekly

1.8720

Average weekly

1.8747

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0006 manat and totaled 0.0208 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

April 24

0.0208

May 1

0.0208

April 25

0.0209

May 2

0.0209

April 26

0.0209

May 3

0.0209

April 27

0.0207

May 4

0.0207

April 28

0.0209

May 5

0.0209

Average weekly

0.0208

Average weekly

0.0214

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0002 manat and made up 0.0873 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

April 24

0.0876

May 1

0.0876

April 25

0.0876

May 2

0.0876

April 26

0.0875

May 3

0.0875

April 27

0.0875

May 4

0.0875

April 28

0.0874

May 5

0.0874

Average weekly

0.0875

Average weekly

0.0873
