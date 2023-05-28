Iranian currency rate for May 28

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 28 May 2023 11:32 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 28, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to May 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,066 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 27

Rial on May 25

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,858

51,825

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,400

46,359

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,885

3,885

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,795

3,785

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,051

6,041

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

509

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,242

136,481

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,694

14,691

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,870

29,885

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,363

5,362

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,175

109,111

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,849

30,821

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,405

25,384

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,137

2,142

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,106

2,103

1 Russian ruble

RUB

528

525

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,341

27,341

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

32,377

31,039

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,171

39,176

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,412

1,410

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,774

31,769

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,711

8,714

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,945

5,945

100 Thai baths

THB

120,954

120,844

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,135

9,127

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,744

31,656

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,066

44,995

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,459

9,452

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,232

16,247

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,809

2,803

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

480

480

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,772

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,693

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,131

75,214

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,844

3,845

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,998

11,984

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 455,379 rials, and the price of $1 is 425,067 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 413,981 rials, and the price of $1 is 386,425 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 516,000-519,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 554,000-557,000 rials.

