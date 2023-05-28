Iranian currency rate for May 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 28, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to May 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,066 rials.

Currency Rial on May 27 Rial on May 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,858 51,825 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,400 46,359 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,885 3,885 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,795 3,785 1 Danish krone DKK 6,051 6,041 1 Indian rupee INR 509 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,242 136,481 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,694 14,691 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,870 29,885 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,363 5,362 1 Omani rial OMR 109,175 109,111 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,849 30,821 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,405 25,384 1 South African rand ZAR 2,137 2,142 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,106 2,103 1 Russian ruble RUB 528 525 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,341 27,341 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 32,377 31,039 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,171 39,176 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,412 1,410 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,774 31,769 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,711 8,714 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,945 5,945 100 Thai baths THB 120,954 120,844 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,135 9,127 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,744 31,656 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,066 44,995 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,459 9,452 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,232 16,247 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,809 2,803 1 Afghan afghani AFN 480 480 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,772 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,693 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,131 75,214 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,844 3,845 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,998 11,984

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 455,379 rials, and the price of $1 is 425,067 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 413,981 rials, and the price of $1 is 386,425 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 516,000-519,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 554,000-557,000 rials.

