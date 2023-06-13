Iranian currency rate for June 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 13, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to June 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,133 rials.

Currency Rial on June 13 Rial on June 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,453 52,796 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,162 46,508 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,880 3,880 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,885 3,905 1 Danish krone DKK 6,057 6,057 1 Indian rupee INR 510 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,631 136,719 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,637 14,637 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,059 30,113 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,362 5,358 1 Omani rial OMR 109,096 109,062 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,391 31,468 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,681 25,734 1 South African rand ZAR 2,262 2,243 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,778 1,798 1 Russian ruble RUB 502 509 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,208 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,336 28,247 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,241 31,261 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,765 38,985 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,395 1,421 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,823 31,813 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,697 8,696 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,877 5,893 100 Thai baths THB 121,075 121,413 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,103 9,102 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,657 32,533 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,133 45,132 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,383 9,416 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,158 16,112 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,824 2,820 1 Afghan afghani AFN 491 491 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,801 16,650 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,894 74,933 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,845 3,848 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 445,120 rials, and the price of $1 is 414,223 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 404,655 rials, and the price of $1 is 376,566 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 478,000-481,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 515,000-518,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur