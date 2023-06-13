Iranian currency rate for June 13

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
13 June 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 13, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to June 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,133 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 13

Rial on June 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,453

52,796

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,162

46,508

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,880

3,880

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,885

3,905

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,057

6,057

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

510

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,631

136,719

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,637

14,637

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,059

30,113

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,362

5,358

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,096

109,062

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,391

31,468

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,681

25,734

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,262

2,243

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,778

1,798

1 Russian ruble

RUB

502

509

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,208

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,336

28,247

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,241

31,261

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,765

38,985

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,395

1,421

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,823

31,813

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,697

8,696

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,877

5,893

100 Thai baths

THB

121,075

121,413

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,103

9,102

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,657

32,533

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,133

45,132

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,383

9,416

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,158

16,112

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,824

2,820

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

491

491

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,801

16,650

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,894

74,933

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,845

3,848

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,989

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 445,120 rials, and the price of $1 is 414,223 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 404,655 rials, and the price of $1 is 376,566 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 478,000-481,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 515,000-518,000 rials.

