Iranian currency rates for June 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 24, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 29 have decreased in price, compared to June 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,728 rials.

Currency Rial on June 24 Rial on June 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,336 53,486 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,777 46,913 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,910 3,928 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,865 3,926 1 Danish krone DKK 6,142 6,176 1 Indian rupee INR 513 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,600 136,677 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,641 14,621 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,213 29,558 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,364 5,366 1 Omani rial OMR 109,079 109,170 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,819 31,863 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,817 25,987 1 South African rand ZAR 2,239 2,284 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,666 1,783 1 Russian ruble RUB 497 501 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,207 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,083 28,475 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,050 31,281 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,822 38,816 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,365 1,364 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,995 32,004 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,755 8,751 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,851 5,851 100 Thai baths THB 119,159 120,451 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,025 9,043 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,068 32,485 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,728 45,993 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,371 9,362 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,997 16,036 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,793 2,811 1 Afghan afghani AFN 490 489 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,774 16,769 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,678 24,674 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,329 75,529 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,847 3,848 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,991 12,017

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,563 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,909 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,694 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,372 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 491,000-494,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 534,000-537,000 rials.

