Iranian currency rates for June 24

Finance Materials 24 June 2023 10:01 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for June 24

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 24, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 29 have decreased in price, compared to June 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,728 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 24

Rial on June 22

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,336

53,486

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,777

46,913

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,910

3,928

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,865

3,926

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,142

6,176

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,600

136,677

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,641

14,621

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,213

29,558

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,364

5,366

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,079

109,170

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,819

31,863

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,817

25,987

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,239

2,284

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,666

1,783

1 Russian ruble

RUB

497

501

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,207

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,083

28,475

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,050

31,281

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,822

38,816

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,365

1,364

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,995

32,004

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,755

8,751

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,851

5,851

100 Thai baths

THB

119,159

120,451

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,025

9,043

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,068

32,485

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,728

45,993

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,371

9,362

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,997

16,036

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,793

2,811

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

490

489

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,774

16,769

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,678

24,674

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,329

75,529

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,847

3,848

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,991

12,017

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,563 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,909 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,694 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,372 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 491,000-494,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 534,000-537,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

