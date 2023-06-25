Expansion of activities of non-bank credit organizations discussed in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a meeting with the heads of the Azerbaijan Micro-finance Association (AMFA) and its member organizations, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov tweeted, Trend reports.

"We discussed the development of the financial sector in Azerbaijan, including the expansion of the activities of non-bank credit organizations, the expansion of entrepreneurs' access to finance in the regions," he said.

AMFA is a public association for the purpose of advancing the interests of the microfinance industry in support of sustainable and equitable economic growth in Azerbaijan. The role of AMFA is to support its members in understanding this environment and bringing structure to the overall microfinance industry.

As of today, AMFA has 29 members including 21 non-bank credit organizations, 7 banks, and 1 credit union.