Turkmenistan notes increase in number of users of Mobile Banking services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The number of registered users of Mobile Banking services in Turkmenistan at the beginning of June 2023 amounted to 64,901, which is slightly higher than at the beginning of May (64,201), Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, the largest number of registered users of this service lives in Mary (16,829 users) and Lebap (16,744 users) regions, as well as in the city of Ashgabat (13,678 users).

Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank has the largest number of users in the reporting period - 16,595 registered users (in May 16,508 users). Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank - 14,665 users (in May 14,402 users) and Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank - 13,105 users (in May 12,921 users) follow this indicator.

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced to pay for various services and goods, the number of transactions is increasing, and payment methods are being offered through bank payment terminals. For example, over the past six months, the number of Mobile Banking service users in the country has increased from 59,421 to 64,901.