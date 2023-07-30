Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against dollar
|
July 17
|
1.7
|
July 24
|
1.7
|
July 18
|
1.7
|
July 25
|
1.7
|
July 19
|
1.7
|
July 26
|
1.7
|
July 20
|
1.7
|
July 27
|
1.7
|
July 21
|
1.7
|
July 28
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0251 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0256 manat and amounted to 1.8806 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
July 17
|
1.9087
|
July 24
|
1.8908
|
July 18
|
1.9128
|
July 25
|
1.8822
|
July 19
|
1.9080
|
July 26
|
1.8783
|
July 20
|
1.9078
|
July 27
|
1.8862
|
July 21
|
1.8937
|
July 28
|
1.8657
|
Average rate per week
|
1.9062
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8806
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0188 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble
|
July 17
|
0.0188
|
July 24
|
0.0187
|
July 18
|
0.0187
|
July 25
|
0.0188
|
July 19
|
0.0187
|
July 26
|
0.0188
|
July 20
|
0.0187
|
July 27
|
0.0189
|
July 21
|
0.0188
|
July 28
|
0.0188
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0187
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0188
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0007 manat and amounted to 0.0631 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
July 17
|
0.0649
|
July 24
|
0.0630
|
July 18
|
0.0645
|
July 25
|
0.0631
|
July 19
|
0.0631
|
July 26
|
0.0631
|
July 20
|
0.0633
|
July 27
|
0.0631
|
July 21
|
0.0633
|
July 28
|
0.0631
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0638
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0631