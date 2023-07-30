Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Finance Materials 30 July 2023 13:30 (UTC +04:00)
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against dollar

July 17

1.7

July 24

1.7

July 18

1.7

July 25

1.7

July 19

1.7

July 26

1.7

July 20

1.7

July 27

1.7

July 21

1.7

July 28

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0251 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0256 manat and amounted to 1.8806 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

July 17

1.9087

July 24

1.8908

July 18

1.9128

July 25

1.8822

July 19

1.9080

July 26

1.8783

July 20

1.9078

July 27

1.8862

July 21

1.8937

July 28

1.8657

Average rate per week

1.9062

Average rate per week

1.8806

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0188 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble

July 17

0.0188

July 24

0.0187

July 18

0.0187

July 25

0.0188

July 19

0.0187

July 26

0.0188

July 20

0.0187

July 27

0.0189

July 21

0.0188

July 28

0.0188

Average rate per week

0.0187

Average rate per week

0.0188

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0007 manat and amounted to 0.0631 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

July 17

0.0649

July 24

0.0630

July 18

0.0645

July 25

0.0631

July 19

0.0631

July 26

0.0631

July 20

0.0633

July 27

0.0631

July 21

0.0633

July 28

0.0631

Average rate per week

0.0638

Average rate per week

0.0631
