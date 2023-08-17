Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 17 August 2023
Iranian currency rates for August 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on August 17, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 22 decreased in price compared to August 16.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,789 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 17

Rial on August 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,541

53,514

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,799

47,893

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,860

3,875

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,978

4,001

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,145

6,160

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,489

136,539

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,238

14,492

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,802

28,886

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,364

5,369

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

109,084

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,069

31,169

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,981

25,102

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,200

2,197

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,552

1,553

1 Russian ruble

RUB

447

431

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,207

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,045

27,233

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,918

30,956

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,373

38,369

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,309

1,307

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,538

31,514

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,715

8,731

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,758

5,772

100 Thai baths

THB

118,738

118,679

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,072

9,069

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,325

31,412

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,789

45,896

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,143

9,297

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,050

16,043

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,738

2,742

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

499

499

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,797

16,770

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,712

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,214

73,947

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,832

3,824

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,006

11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 450,451 rials and the price of $1 is 413,180 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 409,501 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,618 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 489,000–492,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 534,000–537,000 rials.

