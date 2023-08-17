Iranian currency rates for August 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on August 17, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 22 decreased in price compared to August 16.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,789 rials.

Currency Rial on August 17 Rial on August 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,541 53,514 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,799 47,893 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,860 3,875 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,978 4,001 1 Danish krone DKK 6,145 6,160 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,489 136,539 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,238 14,492 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,802 28,886 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,364 5,369 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,084 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,069 31,169 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,981 25,102 1 South African rand ZAR 2,200 2,197 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,552 1,553 1 Russian ruble RUB 447 431 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,207 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,045 27,233 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,918 30,956 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,373 38,369 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,309 1,307 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,538 31,514 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,715 8,731 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,758 5,772 100 Thai baths THB 118,738 118,679 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,072 9,069 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,325 31,412 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,789 45,896 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,143 9,297 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,050 16,043 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,738 2,742 1 Afghan afghani AFN 499 499 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,797 16,770 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,712 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,214 73,947 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,832 3,824 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,006 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 450,451 rials and the price of $1 is 413,180 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 409,501 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,618 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 489,000–492,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 534,000–537,000 rials.

