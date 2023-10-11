Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan slows down

Finance Materials 11 October 2023 15:55 (UTC +04:00)
Gunay Guliyeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 10.9 percent from January through September 2023 compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

The consumer price index was 11.7 percent at the end of August.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 12.4 percent over the year. Non-food products rose in price by 10.1 percent and paid services to the population - by 9.6 percent.

In addition, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 0.3 percent in September 2023 compared to the previous month and by 5.1 percent compared to the same month last year.

September 2023 against August 2023

September 2023 against September 2022

9M2023 against 9M2022

Total products and services

100.3 percent

105.1 percent

110.9 percent

Consumables

100.6 percent

104.5 percent

112.4 percent

Food

100.6 percent

104.5 percent

112.8 percent

Alcoholic beverages

99.6 percent

102.1 percent

103.8 percent

Tobacco products

100.2 percent

105.7 percent

104.7 percent

Non-food products

100.1 percent

105.9 percent

110.1 percent

Paid services

100.0 percent

105.4 percent

109.6 percent

In general, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan in 2022 increased by 13.9 percent compared to the previous year. Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 19.5 percent over the year. Non-food products rose in price by 8.6 percent and paid services to the population - by 10.4 percent.

The consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by one percent compared to the previous month and by 14.4 percent in December 2022 compared to the same month in 2021.

