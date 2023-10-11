Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan slows down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 10.9 percent from January through September 2023 compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

The consumer price index was 11.7 percent at the end of August.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 12.4 percent over the year. Non-food products rose in price by 10.1 percent and paid services to the population - by 9.6 percent.

In addition, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 0.3 percent in September 2023 compared to the previous month and by 5.1 percent compared to the same month last year.