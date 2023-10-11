Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan slows down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 10.9 percent from January through September 2023 compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.
The consumer price index was 11.7 percent at the end of August.
According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 12.4 percent over the year. Non-food products rose in price by 10.1 percent and paid services to the population - by 9.6 percent.
In addition, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 0.3 percent in September 2023 compared to the previous month and by 5.1 percent compared to the same month last year.
|
September 2023 against August 2023
|
September 2023 against September 2022
|
9M2023 against 9M2022
|
Total products and services
|
|
|
|
Consumables
|
|
|
|
Food
|
|
|
|
Alcoholic beverages
|
99.6 percent
|
102.1 percent
|
103.8 percent
|
Tobacco products
|
100.2 percent
|
105.7 percent
|
104.7 percent
|
Non-food products
|
100.1 percent
|
105.9 percent
|
110.1 percent
|
Paid services
|
100.0 percent
|
105.4 percent
|
109.6 percent
In general, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan in 2022 increased by 13.9 percent compared to the previous year. Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 19.5 percent over the year. Non-food products rose in price by 8.6 percent and paid services to the population - by 10.4 percent.
The consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by one percent compared to the previous month and by 14.4 percent in December 2022 compared to the same month in 2021.