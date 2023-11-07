Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 7 November 2023 09:34 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for November 7

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 7, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 11 decreased in price compared to November 6.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,133 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 7

Rial on November 6

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,038

51,983

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,824

46,728

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,860

3,860

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,811

3,807

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,052

6,043

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,062

135,718

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,763

14,781

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,042

28,140

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,371

5,368

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,089

109,082

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,738

30,756

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,108

25,195

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,297

2,301

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,477

1,480

1 Russian ruble

RUB

455

458

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,302

27,324

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,115

31,009

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,095

37,972

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,285

1,278

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,532

31,557

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,628

8,594

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,797

5,758

100 Thai baths

THB

118,555

118,374

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,059

8,884

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,371

32,090

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,133

45,057

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,070

9,047

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,556

15,477

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,707

2,669

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

572

572

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,004

74,889

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,828

3,837

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 444,409 rials and the price of $1 is 413,559 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 404,009 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,963 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000–513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 548,000–551,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

