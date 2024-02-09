Azerbaijan, US explore financial cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijan and the US discussed cooperation in the financial sector, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), a meeting was held with representatives of the Bank of New York Mellon.

The CBA noted that during the meeting the macroeconomic situation in Azerbaijan, issues of development of the banking sector, as well as prospects for cooperation between the financial systems of both countries were discussed.

To note, back in 2022 it was reported that Azerbaijani banks could establish correspondent relations with the Bank of New York Mellon.

