Iranian currency rates for February 14

...
Finance Materials 14 February 2024 09:35 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 14, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 15 currencies increased in price and 23 decreased in price compared to February 13.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,020 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 14

Rial on February 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,937

53,039

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,384

47,945

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,974

4,032

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,941

3,999

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,040

6,071

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,243

136,406

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,038

15,033

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,865

28,116

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,372

5,371

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,085

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,963

31,253

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,453

25,769

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,199

2,218

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,367

1,368

1 Russian ruble

RUB

461

461

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,129

27,455

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,097

31,243

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,290

38,277

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,342

1,341

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,579

31,629

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,681

8,663

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,840

5,839

100 Thai baths

THB

116,517

116,946

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,813

8,806

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,341

31,600

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,020

45,247

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,372

9,369

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,849

15,850

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,686

2,698

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

571

570

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,844

12,843

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,681

24,677

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,951

75,010

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,835

3,846

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,016

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 460,075 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,212 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 425,645 rials, and the price of $1 is 397,092 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 552,000–555,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 592,000–595,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

