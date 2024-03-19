Azerbaijan leans toward its capital market development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Capital market development has been discussed at the National Depository Center (NDC) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the center.

According to NDC, an important meeting with key participants in the participants in the capital market took place. Elchin Alizade, Chairman of the NDC's Supervisory Board, and Umeyra Ibrahimova, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, attended the event, as did members of the NDC's Board of Directors and leaders from the country's leading investment firms.



Elchin Alizade, who delivered the opening statement, stressed the importance of the gathering and the need for increased cooperation among capital market participants. He detailed the proposed efforts to develop this area of the economy.

Following that, investment business representatives were given a brief presentation evaluating key statistical data, including reports on exchanges and OTC transactions, as well as the first presentation of a report on investors by the company's economic zones.



During the discussion of the goals outlined in the authorized capital market development strategies, the meeting attendees actively exchanged perspectives on current concerns. It was agreed that similar discussions should be held on a regular basis in order to effectively promote Azerbaijan's capital market.

The National Depository Center (NDC) is a participant in the participant in the securities market that serves as the consolidated depository for securities transactions. The NDC's goals are to provide depository, registration, and clearing services that satisfy international standards using current technology.

