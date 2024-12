Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The official exchange rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar November 25 1.7 December 2 1.7 November 26 1.7 December 3 1.7 November 27 1.7 December 4 1.7 November 28 1.7 December 5 1.7 November 29 1.7 December 6 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0088 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0018 manat and amounted to 1.7888 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro November 25 1.7814 December 2 1.789 November 26 1.7815 December 3 1.7825 November 27 1.7813 December 4 1.7868 November 28 1.7943 December 5 1.7881 November 29 1.7969 December 6 1.7978 Average rate per week 1.7871 Average rate per week 1.7888

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble declined by 0.0904 manat this week.

The weighted average rate increased by 0.0326 manat and amounted to 1.6234 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble November 25 1.629 December 2 1.5962 November 26 1.6346 December 3 1.5962 November 27 1.6139 December 4 1.619 November 28 1.5024 December 5 1.619 November 29 1.5741 December 6 1.6866 Average rate per week 1.5908 Average rate per week 1.6234

This week the official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira went down by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0489 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira November 25 0.0492 December 2 0.049 November 26 0.0491 December 3 0.0489 November 27 0.0491 December 4 0.0489 November 28 0.0491 December 5 0.0489 November 29 0.049 December 6 0.0489 Average rate per week 0.0491 Average rate per week 0.0489

