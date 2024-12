Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 23.11 manat, or $13.59 (0.52 percent), at the end of last week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold grew by 8.05 manat, or $4.73 (0.18 percent) compared to last week's figure, landing at 4,489 manat ($2,640).

Gold ounce value change November 25 4,541 manat ($2,671) December 2 4,468 manat ($2,628) November 26 4,464 manat ($2,625) December 3 4,486 manat ($2,638) November 27 4,486 manat ($2,638) December 4 4,502 manat ($2,648) November 28 4,472 manat ($2,630) December 5 4,498 manat ($2,645) November 29 4,522 manat ($2,659) December 6 4,491 manat ($2,641) Weekly average 4,497 manat ($2,645) Weekly average 4,489 manat ($2,640)

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 2.10 manat ($1.23), or 4.1 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver came in at 52.5 manat ($30.8), which is 1.47 percent or 0.75 manat (0.44 cents) more than the previous week's tally.

Silver ounce value change November 25 52.31 manat ($30.77) December 2 51.29 manat ($30.17) November 26 51.58 manat ($30.34) December 3 51.96 manat ($30.56) November 27 51.80 manat ($30.47) December 4 52.77 manat ($31.04) November 28 50.79 manat ($29.87) December 5 53.07 manat ($31.21) November 29 52.20 manat ($30.7) December 6 53.39 manat ($31.4) Weekly average 51.74 manat ($30.43) Weekly average 52.50 manat ($30.88)

Last week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 4.55 manat ($2.67), or 0.28 percent. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum rose by 7.92 manat, or $4.65 (0.5 percent), settling at 1,606 manat ($944.7) compared to the previous week's numbers.

Platinum ounce value change November 25 1,626 manat ($956.4) December 2 1,600 manat ($941.1) November 26 1,595 manat ($938.2) December 3 1,605 manat ($944.1) November 27 1,580 manat ($929.4) December 4 1,619 manat ($952.3) November 28 1,583 manat ($931.1) December 5 1,601 manat ($941.7) November 29 1,606 manat ($944.7) December 6 1,605 manat ($944.1) Weekly average 1,598 manat ($939.9) Weekly average 1,606 manat ($944.7)

The price for an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased, settling at 14.5 manat, or $8.52 (0.88 percent), during last week. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium fell by 1.18 percent, or 19.89 manat ($11.70), compared to the indicator of the previous week, amounting to 1,659 manat ($975.8).

Palladium ounce value change November 25 1,702 manat ($1,001) December 2 1,649 manat ($969.9) November 26 1,663 manat ($978.2) December 3 1,666 manat ($979.9) November 27 1,672 manat ($983.5) December 4 1,651 manat ($971.1) November 28 1,665 manat ($979.4) December 5 1,665 manat ($979.4) November 29 1,692 manat ($995.2) December 6 1,664 manat ($978.8) Weekly average 1,679 manat ($987.6) Weekly average 1,659 manat ($975.8)

