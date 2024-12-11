Azerbaijan reveals volume of remittances by individuals abroad (Updated)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The volume of remittances by individuals sent from Azerbaijan to foreign countries totaled $408.2 million from January through September 2024, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said in a media briefing, Trend reports.

He stated that the indicator has risen by 1.63 percent compared to the previous year.

"Among the top five countries receiving remittances from Azerbaijan during this period are Türkiye with $118 million, the US - $45 million, Russia - $44 million, Georgia - $36 million, and the UK - $22 million," he added.

To note, at the end of 2023, the volume of individual remittances from Azerbaijan to foreign countries totaled $550.1 million.

