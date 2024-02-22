Azerbaijani ecology minister discusses COP29 homework with Latvian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. A meeting has been held between Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev and Latvian Ambassador to the country Edgars Skuja, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

During the discussion, the parties discussed preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which Azerbaijan will host this year.

