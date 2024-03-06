Lightsource bp to submit environmental impact assessment for Shafag solar plant shortly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Lightsource bp (a subsidiary of bp) plans to submit the final version of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report on the construction of the 240 MW Shafag solar power plant (SPP) in Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources by the end of March this year, said chief environmental and social planner of the company Aaron Schein, Trend reports.

Schein made the statement during a public meeting to discuss the preliminary version of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) document.

"We intend to present the Shafag SPP project's finalized Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in March, anticipating approval in April," he said.

The expert stated that the report encompasses details about the existing conditions of the environmental and social surroundings. It includes projections on the project's environmental impact, along with measures to mitigate and minimize any potential effects on both the environment and the population.

"Construction is scheduled to start in the second half of this year, around 5-10 kilometers away from Jabrayil. It is expected to take a total of 18 months," he emphasized.

The plant will cover an area of 802 hectares, featuring a generating capacity of 240 MW AC power, with the ability to reach 288 MW at peak. The comprehensive project encompasses tasks such as design, equipment supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning, and operation of the photovoltaic solar power plant.

Lightsource bp will oversee the construction, commissioning, and operation of the plant. The generated electricity will be fed into Azerbaijan's national power grid. The project entails the establishment of a 33/330 kilowatt substation. Mobilization works, including manpower, machinery, and site preparation, are scheduled to be conducted by Lightsource bp from July to October 2024 as per the outlined plan.

The solar power plant construction is scheduled from October 2024 to November 2025, followed by commissioning tests starting in November 2025. Commercial operation of the plant is set to commence in December 2025.

The construction workforce is planned to include an average of 300 people for 6-8 months, reaching 700 people during the peak period.

The SPP is expected to generate 500 million kWh of electricity annually.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel