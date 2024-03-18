Azerbaijan's transport sector shows progress in decarbonization with compressed natural gas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Compressed natural gas (CNG) may become the most effective and affordable solution for decarbonizing the transport sector in Azerbaijan, said an independent expert on green technologies, former head of SOCAR Methanol LLC Elnur Mustafayev, Trend reports.

"Under my leadership, a team of Azerbaijani experts carried out tests on carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere while using diesel fuel and CNG as motor fuels in vehicles refueled at SOCAR Petroleum. The findings revealed that CNG is currently the most appealing solution for decarbonizing Azerbaijan's transportation sector," Mustafayev said.

In his opinion, the increase in the number of CNG refueling stations will have a positive impact on the country's ecology and the fulfillment of its obligations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

CNG is generated by compressing natural gas, primarily methane, to less than one percent of its original volume at atmospheric pressure. Such compressed natural gas is maintained at a pressure of 200-230 bar and is effectively used as fuel in gas engines. In Baku, modern buses deployed on routes primarily utilize CNG as fuel as part of a pilot initiative in collaboration with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

