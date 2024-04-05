Azerbaijan positions on global drought-risked nations' list - Azercosmos (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerbaijan is among the countries facing the threat of global drought until 2040, Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos OJSC Samaddin Asadov said on the sidelines of the "Climate Change View from Space" event held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has lost 18 percent of the glaciers in the Greater and Lesser Caucasus since 2017," he said.

The chairman went on to say that the Caspian Sea level has dropped by two meters since 1993, with 1.5 meters falling in the previous five years alone.



Speaking about the Ghizil-Agaj State Reserve, Asadov stated that, according to the most recent data, 40 percent of the reserve's water basin has been lost.

"Drought threatens 15 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, with the Ganja-Dashkasan and Nagorno-Shirvan regions being the worst affected," he added.

On April 5, a new e-platform was presented to the public, which consists of five sections in two languages. The information based on Azersky satellite data published here will contribute to raising awareness of climate change.