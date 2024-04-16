Azerbaijan's energy minister discusses topical projects with head of ACWA Power

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The Azerbaijani Energy Minister discussed actual projects with the head of ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia) Marco Arcelli in Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We discussed cooperation on offshore and onshore wind power projects, as well as projects on the creation of energy storage systems in Azerbaijan," the minister said.

However, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of wind energy has been in force between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and ACWA Power since January 13, 2022 (opportunities for 1 GW onshore and 1.5 GW offshore are being studied).

ACWA Power is also building the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind farm in Azerbaijan for $300 million, and this facility may be commissioned in 2025.

To note, the parties have also agreed to cooperate on green hydrogen and the creation of battery energy storage systems.

