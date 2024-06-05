COP29 to air bid results for Gobustan solar facility - Azerbaijani energy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. At COP29 in Baku, the outcome of the initial open international tender, which was announced in April this year for the construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in Gobustan, will be revealed, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said during the "International Cooperation for Energy Security and Sustainability" plenary panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

He recalled the launch of Masdar and SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) projects in Baku on June 4, totaling 1GW capacity for $1 billion, aiming to achieve 33 percent of Azerbaijan's total energy balance from green energy by 2027.

"We're in talks with ACWA Power (an operator of power generation and desalinated water production plants with a presence in 12 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Central and South-East Asia) to establish energy storage systems, and we're committed internationally to exporting green hydrogen," the minister highlighted.

He noted that by the end of 2024, a feasibility study for a corridor to deliver green energy from Azerbaijan to Europe (via wind farms in the Caspian Sea) will have been completed, with the office of the relevant joint venture operating in Bucharest.

"We're exploring the option of delivering green energy through Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to Türkiye and then to the EU. Additionally, there's potential for a green energy corridor from Central Asian nations," noted Shahbazov.

He emphasized the importance of implementing green energy projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

"These regions will exclusively rely on renewable energy sources. Energy from RES in the liberated territories will not only meet their needs entirely but also be exportable to neighboring regions of Azerbaijan," he added.

According to the minister, the concentrated renewable energy sources projects in the nation's liberated territories will aid in developing renewable energy sources regulations throughout Azerbaijan.

Shahbazov expressed confidence in the successful execution of COP29 and emphasized deep collaboration with all UN countries on the green agenda.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

