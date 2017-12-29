Purchase of motor insurance policies now possible via Azerbaijan’s payment terminals

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

It is noü possible to buy compulsory civil liability insurance policies for motor vehicles via MilliON payment terminals in Azerbaijan, a source in the Komtec Ltd. (a technical center for installation and service support of MilliON payment terminals) told Trend.

The source said that the service of payment for compulsory civil liability insurance policies for motor vehicles is available in the insurance services section of the terminal.

By selecting the section, a user will be offered two options of payment for the insurance policy - by a contract number or by an ID card number.

“The contract number can be obtained by calling an insurance company,” the source noted. “For example, if the required amount of payment is 44.5 manats, the user may spend the remaining 0.5 manats on payment for electricity debt, because the terminal doesn’t give back change.”

(1.7001 manats = 1 USD on Dec. 29)

