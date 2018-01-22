Azerbaijani banks to use artificial intelligence for communications

22 January 2018 19:27 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Excises on alcohol, tobacco products increased in Azerbaijan
Economy news 01:47
Azerbaijan accuses CoE of holding soft position towards Armenia
Politics 22 January 19:55
Jagland hails improvement in Azerbaijan’s criminal law
Society 22 January 19:03
Azerbaijan`s insurance market to keep on growing in 2018
Economy news 22 January 18:59
Azerbaijani company increases number of payment terminals
ICT 22 January 18:39
Oil output at Azerbaijan's Oil Rocks Unit hits record
Oil&Gas 22 January 18:15
Ford's official distributor in Azerbaijan talks recall of cars
Economy news 22 January 18:08
Rent for communication infrastructure use to be reviewed in Azerbaijan
ICT 22 January 17:54
Swiss company preparing for its role as buyer of Azerbaijani gas
Oil&Gas 22 January 16:52
Indian envoy: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route multiplies transportation options (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan 22 January 16:15
Azerbaijan opens tender to buy building materials, machinery spare parts
Tenders 22 January 16:01
Permanent delegate: UNESCO can join monitoring of destruction of rich cultural heritage in Azerbaijan’s occupied lands
Politics 22 January 15:39
Why Armenia wants Russian troops off its state borders?
Commentary 22 January 15:06
Number of complaints to Appeal Board under President of Azerbaijan down
Politics 22 January 13:57
Azerbaijan in top 3 in WEF's Inclusive Development Index
Economy news 22 January 13:55
Azerbaijan opens tender to buy equipment for waste management
Tenders 22 January 13:47
US strongly supports Southern Gas Corridor – State Department
Oil&Gas 22 January 13:04
New deputy taxes minister of Azerbaijan appointed
Economy news 22 January 11:23