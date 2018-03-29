Baku telecom operator launches LTE network

29 March 2018 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Number of free Wi-Fi connections of Azerbaijan's state communications operator hit 4M
ICT 19 March 15:27
Baku telecom operator eyes to launch LTE network
ICT 9 March 13:11
Baku Telecom makes changes to its tariff plans
ICT 1 February 17:14
Azerbaijan’s state communications operator to launch LTE commercial network
ICT 26 January 10:22
Baku Telephone Communications changes ownership form
ICT 26 July 2017 13:43
Azerbaijan state operator of communications creates optical cable infrastructure for upcom
ICT 21 August 2014 13:46
Azerbaijani mobile operator upgrades core network upon LTE standard
Azerbaijan 15 May 2014 13:33
State communications operator should ensure business development of providers
Azerbaijan 18 April 2014 16:14
Azerbaijani state provider plans to transfer to new Internet protocol
Azerbaijan 28 March 2014 19:06
Azerbaijani mobile operator intends to launch 4G roaming
Azerbaijan 19 February 2014 12:01
Number of broadband connections in Baku increases by 70 percent
Azerbaijan 23 January 2014 15:17
Azerbaijani state communication operator introduces fixed telephone number transfer service
Azerbaijan 28 November 2013 18:20
Information security of network infrastructures of Azerbaijan’s state communications operators strengthens
Azerbaijan 23 October 2013 19:26
Azerbaijani mobile operator to launch voice services over LTE network
Azerbaijan 21 August 2013 20:19
Azerbaijan to allocate frequencies for needs of 4G standard
Azerbaijan 11 August 2013 10:23
Azerbaijan to allocate frequencies for needs of 4G standard
Azerbaijan 10 August 2013 16:59
Azerbaijani company announces launch of IP-TV services
Azerbaijan 15 May 2013 18:06
LTE technologies researched in Turkmenistan
Economy news 20 October 2012 19:34