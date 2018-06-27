Azerbaijani startups should focus on international market, says expert

27 June 2018 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani startups should focus on the international market when implementing their projects, Rick Rasmussen, Industry Fellow and Faculty Member at the University of California Berkeley, said June 27 at a training for startups at the Azerbaijan Technical University.

Rasmussen noted that the volume of the Azerbaijani market is not so large, and therefore, there are certain restrictions in growth.

"It is one thing to start a business and open a company. And it is totally another thing to develop the business. Eventually, sooner or later, there will be an urgency for development and expansion into the international market. It probably sounds too easy, but in reality it is not so easy. It is important to remember that, when developing a business, it is necessary to start from zero. And the investors themselves tend to finance those projects that have the prospects of entering the international market," Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen noted that there is a so-called road map of startups, called the "Valley of Death".

"This is the most difficult initial stage of a startup, when all costs, investments and other costs are made, the project is launched, but there is no profit yet. That is, the project is not profitable yet, but it is too late to abandon it, as a lot of effort, time and money have been invested."

"When establishing a company, it is important to focus on product development, fundraising and building relationships with manufacturers. Further, as income grows, the startup will come out of the 'Valley of Death'," Rasmussen said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @h_veliyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iranian Chabahar port to be included in "North-South" project (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:41
Private sector key to formation of innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan: expert
ICT 15:10
Moody’s assigns counterparty risk ratings to 5 Azerbaijani banks
Economy news 15:00
Azerbaijan steps up introduction of direct regulation of insured road accident events
Economy news 14:22
TAP, IGB consortiums to ink co-op agreement
Oil&Gas 13:39
New appointment in State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan
Economy news 12:41
Volume of funds spent on SGC projects revealed
Oil&Gas 12:29
Status of Southern Gas Corridor projects up to late May
Oil&Gas 12:20
Uniform tariff to be established for whole IGB (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 12:10
Experts note environmental safety of laying Trans-Caspian gas pipeline from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 12:06
IEA executive director expected to visit Baku (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 11:43
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on June 27
Economy news 11:42
Alstom presents one of most powerful electric locomotives for Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Economy news 11:27
Small and medium-sized business cluster to be established in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:57
Forecasts of Azerbaijan's social-economic development discussed (PHOTO)
Business 10:02
US State Department rep to visit Azerbaijan
Society 09:27
Enhanced co-op between Azerbaijan, Iran expected after INSTC completion – deputy minister (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:11
Azerbaijan to attend BSEC session in Armenia
Politics 26 June 17:48