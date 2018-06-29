Time of launch of Azerbaijani satellite postponed again

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

The launch of the second geostationary satellite of Azerbaijan Azerspace-2 / Intelsat 38 has been scheduled for autumn 2018, the list of space launches published by Arianespace Company reads.

Besides Azerbaijani satellite, the carrier rocket Ariane 5 ECA will at the same time launch into orbit the Indian communications satellite GSAT-11 as well. The launch of the satellite (mission VA243) was previously scheduled for May 25, however, due to technical check-ups of the satellite GSAT-11 conducted by the Indian space research organization, the timing of the launch of the carrier rocket was postponed for the summer.

According to the latest data of Arianespace Company, the launch of Azerbaijani and Indian satellites has been scheduled for the first week of September this year.

The satellites will be delivered to orbit by Ariane 5 ECA carrier rocket from the Kuru space base (Guiana space centre), which is in the northeastern part of South America, i.e. in French Guiana.

The Azerspace-2/Intelsat 38 satellite will be launched into geostationary orbit at 45 degrees East longitude. Azerspace-2/Intelsat 38 service zone will include countries of Europe, Central and South Asia, Middle East and Africa.

The satellite manufacturer is a subsidiary of the Canadian Corporation MDA-Space Systems Loral (SSL), which is also a supplier of spacecraft control systems.

The first communication satellite Azerspace / Africasat-1a was launched into geostationary orbit at 46 degrees East longitude on February 8, 2013. The satellite was also launched from the Kuru space base by Arianespace Company. The servicing zone of Azerspace-1 includes countries of Europe, Caucasus, Central Asia, Middle East and Africa.



