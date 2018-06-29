Azerbaijan's major telecommunications project in stagnation

29 June 2018 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azintelecom to launch cloud service for use of business applications
ICT 9 June 16:25
AzIntelecom reveals time of launching new DATA center
ICT 17 May 20:23
Database of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor migrates into Data Center Tier3
ICT 16 May 15:05
Preparation of TASIM working plan for 2018 delayed
ICT 6 April 12:13
Telia Company agrees to divest its interest in Azercell
ICT 5 March 16:29
Fiber-optic line to connect South Asia with Azerbaijan via Turkmenistan
Economy news 28 February 18:21
Azerbaijan proposes to prepare feasibility study for TASIM project
ICT 10 December 2017 13:43
Azerbaijani scientists present new CO detector at Bakutel
Business 7 December 2017 14:49
TASIM is one of largest projects in Azerbaijan’s ICT sphere: minister
ICT 5 December 2017 20:58
TASIM to promote economic development throughout Eurasia - minister (PHOTO)
ICT 5 December 2017 16:17
ITU lauds Azerbaijan’s contribution to global cybersecurity
ICT 5 December 2017 14:02
Bakutel 2017 offers great opportunity for Turkish companies - minister
ICT 5 December 2017 11:11
System of e-signature certificates’ integration into new IDs to be presented in Baku
ICT 4 December 2017 13:04
Azerbaijan invites Turkic Council members to sign deal on e-signature recognition (PHOTO)
ICT 10 November 2017 14:55
Alibaba CEO may visit Azerbaijan
ICT 6 November 2017 15:38
Trans-Eurasian Information Super Highway to be discussed in Baku
ICT 26 October 2017 14:32
Tender: Azerbaijan’s AzInTelecom seeking outstaffing services
ICT 5 April 2017 15:55
TASIM to raise welfare of its member countries (Exclusive)
ICT 1 December 2016 07:59