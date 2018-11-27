Azercell launches new Audiobook service (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

With Azercell’s new Audiobook service, it is going to be much easier to read a book on your mobile phone. Thus, from now on, subscribers of the leading mobile operator can also download the audio version of the e-books.

New Audiobook service provides popular books in audio format. The books were recorded by “Barama Media” in Azerbaijani language. Currently, well-known classic works of world and national literature are available for the book lovers. “Barama Media” intends to prepare the audio version of contemporary literature works, as well. The ceremony dedicated to the presentation of audiobook service took place in Boulevard Hotel on November 26th. The event was attended by famous individuals, including Bookmate managing director Andrew Baev, National Writer of Azerbaijan Chingiz Abdullayev, writer and poet Gismat Rustamov.

Azercell Telecom CEO Vahid Mursaliyev underlined the importance of promoting the culture of reading in modern world and the role of Bookmate and Audiobook services in this regard. He also noted that these services, combine of creation and internet, which meet the requirements of the modern era, will play an exceptional role in promoting both our popular literary samples and contemporary literature. Event was accompanied by artistic performance of Pantomime Theatre.

Audiobook service has been developed within the framework of Bookmate project of Azercell. With this service, mobile phone users may listen to any book of their preference in their leisure time in any place they want, regardless of location. The service is aimed to promote literature among young generation and contribute to further popularization of reading in our national language.

Notably, Bookmate – is a service which allows reading not only on a mobile phone but also on any electronic device. The application includes more than 850,000 books of various genres such as literary, scientific, fiction and others in 12 different languages. Subscription to this popular international platform in our country is offered by Azercell. This library unites readers, authors, publications, brands and broadcasting agencies. Active readers of Bookmate write reviews about books they have read and assist the others to find interesting novels, as well.

The most prominent advantage of the service is that it does not need permanent access to internet, as the book is downloaded to the subscriber’s private library. Therefore, a subscriber may read the books whenever and wherever he wants. It is also worth saying that, every new subscriber who downloads Bookmate will benefit from free use of the application within a week.

Thank to Audiobook service presented in the framework of Bookmate, favorite books will be accessible for readers. For further information about the service and subscription, please visit www.azercell.com/bookmate.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 percent of the territory (excluding 20 percent of the occupied territories) and 99,8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, Mobile Customer Care office, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

