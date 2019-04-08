Russian company implements project of smart town in Uzbek region

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The Russian group of companies "Polyplastic" will create a "smart city" in Jizzakh, Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to the data of Uzbekistan National Project Management Agency (NPMA).

Following the meeting of representatives of "Polyplastic", NPMA and the administration of Jizzakh, it was revealed that the Russian company intends to implement a "smart city" project in four houses located in the city of Jizzakh. The project provides for the integration of several information and communication technologies for the management of city property based on the Umnogor digital platform.

The implementation of the digital platform smart city includes 5 main blocks:

- Accounting for resources, which includes the creation of a system for collecting, transmitting and recording data from general home and apartment metering devices, which will make it possible to determine real losses in networks and pay only for the actual resource consumed;

- Unified dispatch service, which will reduce the response time to an emergency and monitor the execution of each application;

- Electronic model of public utilities, allowing analyzing the real data of municipal utilities of the city and making informed decisions, including using artificial intelligence to analyze the planned activities;

- Digital construction management for coordination, control and maintenance of construction projects, reducing the volume of manual labor;

- Unmanned audit of heating networks, allowing determining excess losses in heating networks, including illegal tie-ins.

The project will be the first of its kind on the territory of Uzbekistan and in the future is intended to become the basis for the deployment of modern digital technological solutions in other areas of Jizzakh and the country.

The digital and construction technologies used in the project (trenchless restoration) make it possible to significantly reduce the cost of major repairs of engineering networks, and also significantly increase their service life.

Polyplastic Group is an international company whose divisions are located in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. The company has implemented over 110 projects In Russia.

