NANOCELL – LG'S BEST LCD TV

As a market leader in consumer electronics, LG is committed to ensuring innovation remains at the forefront of its television lineup.

Over the years, LG Electronics (LG) has fine-tuned its premium LCD TV offerings. LG’s advanced televisions have been rebranded under the NanoCell TV name to highlight their NanoCell Display technology. LG’s NanoCell TVs provide a clear and distinct brand identity, which emphasizes their capabilities to provide a more vivid array of colors and outstanding picture quality from a range of perspectives.

Until recently, larger families and groups would have to sit strategically to ensure they were in view of the TV. With the introduction of IPS displays, consumers can now benefit from wide viewing angles and watch content with ease.

Advancing this, LG’s NanoCell technology was developed out of the desire to enhance viewer experience further. Using Nano Color, LG’s NanoCell TVs reproduce pure color by applying nanoparticles which work as purifiers to filter dull colors and enhance purity. With a richer color palette, NanoCell TV supports over one billion colors, with added vibrance and clarity.

Crucially, these colors are not simply overamplified or filtered for dramatic effect. They are more understated in their difference, providing accurate colors for a greater sense of realism, from a range of viewpoints.

LG’s NanoCell televisions also feature Nano Black – controlling backlight units individually to render deeper shades of black in finer detail. With Full Array Dimming, NanoCell TVs preserve contrast and minimize light bleeding – ideal when watching darker scenes.

LG’s 2019 NanoCell series comprises of fourteen AI-enabled models, in sizes varying from 49 to 75 inches, including the flagship 75-inch 8K LCD TV (model SM99). The company’s 86-inch 4K NanoCell TV model was recognized at the start of the year with a CES 2019 Innovation Award. Featuring intelligent processors, NanoCell TVs can analyze content and deploy a deep-learning algorithm to heighten picture and sound quality.

Many of LG’s NanoCell TVs also support premium HDR content, mastered by Dolby Vision™. Dolby’s technology sets a new standard in image quality, dramatically expanding the color palette and contrast range, optimizing picture quality for the screen frame by frame.

Complimenting advanced visual capabilities, new NanoCell TVs also make use of Dolby Atmos®, the company’s revolutionary audio technology designed to enable sound to flow around the room and users in three-dimensional space. With elevated clarity, richness, detail and depth, NanoCell TV owners can benefit from more engaging and immersive content.

“The Middle East and Africa are markets in which we are continuing to experience vast technological advancement. As more consumers become tech-savvy, they require more immersive experiences and expect the best from their home electronics. At LG, our philosophy follows a people-orientated approach, designed to provide customer value and new opportunities for our consumers around the world. We are proud to be leading the way with our NanoCell TV range, ideal for large families and social groups. LG will continue to invest in innovation and keep people at the heart of what we do,” said Mr. James Lee, President of LG Electronics Middle East and Africa.

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions, audio video systems, monitors, projectors and portable computers. The company is a recognized innovator in the industry for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by category-leading OLED TVs and award-winning NanoCell TVs featuring artificial intelligence capabilities.

