Azerbaijan Digital Hub program to contribute to the startup development (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

Fuad Allahverdiyev, General Director of AzerTelecom, a backbone internet provider connecting Azerbaijan to the global internet network, gave a speech at the opening ceremony of international festival “StartupFest 2019”.

Mr. Allahverdiyev joined the panel discussion on “Digital transformation in business sector: Opportunities and challenges”, speaking about the possibilities of digital transformation processes in private sector, particularly the contribution of “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program implemented by AzerTelecom to the digitalization processes and startup development in the country.

It was noted that “Digital Hub” is the three-phase program to transform Azerbaijan into the regional digital hub, aiming at the development of sustainable backbone infrastructure in and beyond the borders of the country, turning Baku into the internet exchange center (IXP), establishment of large regional data center in the country and eventually development of digital ecosystem. Fuad Allahverdiyev also talked about the large infrastructure projects in the framework of the program, noting the current TransCaspian Fiber Optic project (TCFO) of laying fiber-optic cable between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, consequently, the creation of a digital telecommunication corridor (Digital Silk Road) between Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan and the contribution of this project to the development of Azerbaijan and the region. He also stated that “Digital Hub” project will contribute to the digitalization of the economy and digital economic development. He underlined the role of “Digital Hub” project in the future development of startup ecosystem in the country and stated that the implementation of various phases of the program will contribute to the development of new startups.

It should be noted that, AzerTelecom supported “StartupFest 2019” as a sponsor. The second session on digital transformation in business sector was moderated by Azer Bayramov, strategy adviser of AzerTelecom.

"StartupFest 2019" was organized for the first time in the country by the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center of the State Agency for Citizen Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

AzerTelecom is the telecommunication operator of Azerbaijan and the subsidiary of Bakcell, the first mobile operator and the fastest mobile internet provider in Azerbaijan. AzerTelecom connects Azerbaijan to the global Internet network through the diversified network. The company provides a range of advanced telecom services to local and foreign companies. Currently, AzerTelecom carries out Azerbaijan Digital Hub (ADH) program to turn Azerbaijan into the digital hub. The implementation of the program lays a firm basis for the country's National IT and National Innovation Strategy and will make an important contribution to the acceleration of digitalization, flexible transformation to the digital economy, development of start-ups and IT architecture.

