Azerbaijan's export of satellite services increases

30 December 2019 21:01 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

From January through November 2019, the volume of revenues of Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos satellite operator from the export of satellite and telecommunication services amounted to $40.6 million, which is 89 percent more compared to the same period of last year, Trend reports referring to the Export Review of Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

The volume of satellite services exports in November 2019 to 19 countries amounted to $3.1 million.

In the 11-month period, the operator's services were provided to 26 countries, including France, the US, Malaysia, the UK and the UAE.

Azercosmos operates two communications satellites - Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2, and the Azersky low-orbit satellite.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsmailovaNargis

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Sales on Azerbaijan's Azexport website increase
Business 28 December 17:22
TOP 5 non-oil products exported by Azerbaijan
Business 28 December 16:23
Ranking of private exporters in non-oil sector of Azerbaijan in 11 months of 2019
Business 28 December 15:21
Azerbaijan's export of satellite services increases
ICT 28 December 14:35
Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos and Turkey’s Digiturk sign co-op agreements
ICT 27 December 16:25
Azerbaijan’s satellite operator discloses plans for 2020
ICT 26 December 20:40
Latest
Iran's petrochemical industry plays key role providing foreign currency revenues
Oil&Gas 20:56
Nuclear committee rep: Iran can take another step within JCPOA
Nuclear Program 20:41
Housing prices go up in Iran’s Tehran
Business 20:36
Iran discloses value of oil products exported by private companies
Business 20:07
Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors starts selling cars in new color
Business 19:54
Average monthly mortgage breaks historical record in Azerbaijan
Finance 19:37
Azerbaijani company discloses rice production volumes in 2019
Business 19:37
Iran's gov't looks to sell its companies to save for future investments
Business 19:33
50 economic projects to be commissioned in Iran’s Ardabil province
Business 18:34