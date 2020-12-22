Azerbaijan to create 'Government-cloud' national data center
Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.22
Trend:
Azerbaijan will create National Data Center 'Government Cloud' (G-cloud) on the basis of the Data Center operating under the Azintelecom LLC of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Trend reports citing the ministry.
