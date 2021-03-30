Azerbaijan to expand further co-op with US venture fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.30

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovation (ASAN Service) under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev met with the regional director of 500 Startups Arianna Dilts, the Innovation Center told Trend.

The parties discussed the measures taken by the ASAN Service towards the creation of an infrastructure and innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

Besides, issues related to the phased implementation of the Azerbaijan 500 ASAN Startup Program were discussed.

The center also said that the parties exchanged views on the development of further prospects for cooperation in the field of expanding innovations and developing the startup environment in Azerbaijan.

The program, which will last 6 months, will host many online and offline events.

In November 2020, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the ASAN Service and the US venture fund and the ‘500 Startups’ startup accelerator on the development of startups in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev