Meetings held in Azerbaijan with representatives of state bodies to switch to G-Cloud

Azerbaijan’s AzInTelecom LLC under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan held meetings with three more representatives of state structures, for whom the transition to the ‘Government Cloud’ (G-Cloud) is envisaged, Trend reports.

The purpose of the meetings was to discuss a number of regulatory, financial, and technical issues regarding the transition to G-Cloud.

In order to ensure the implementation of the decree of the president of Azerbaijan 'On the creation of a government cloud’, the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers ‘On the concept of a government cloud’ and measures for the provision of ‘cloud’ services, AzIntelecom has already approved a transition plan to G-Cloud.

"The meetings were held with representatives of the Council for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) under the president of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation, and the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan," AzInTelecom said.

Such state structures of Azerbaijan, as the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Justice, the State Housing Construction Agency, the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan will switch to the G-Cloud. In total, the transition of 36 structures is envisaged.

