Amazon introduces exclusive offers for Prime Student service

Amazon announced new offers exclusively for Prime Student members as students get ready to head to college this fall, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Designed specifically for college students, Prime Student offers all the shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits of Prime plus exclusive perks and offers for college life, according to the announcement.

Starting Aug. 5, Prime Student members can enjoy exclusive savings including Grubhub+ Student, Calm, StudentUniverse, and Course Hero for a limited time. College students who haven't yet tried Prime Student can sign up for a six-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price, the company said.

"We know that college students enjoy the many benefits of a Prime Student membership, from streaming their favorite movies to getting fast and free delivery on dorm room essentials they need, and so much more," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. "We're thrilled to team up with brands we know students love, like Grubhub and Calm, to make Prime Student even more valuable to new and existing members."