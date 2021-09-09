Ministry of Communications of Azerbaijan extends licenses of mobile operators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Sadraddin Agdzhaev - Trend:

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan has extended the relevant license agreements of mobile operators.

The license agreements with Azercell LLC, Bakcell LLC, and Azerfon LLC have been extended for 10 years, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Communications.

"These agreements include licenses by the type of activity for cellular (mobile) communication services (technological standards 2G (GSM), 3G (UMTS) and 4G (LTE)," the Ministry said.

License issuance will allow mobile operators to provide subscribers with more efficient, high-quality, and professional services using technologies and technological standards of a new generation. Licensing contributes to the development of a stable and secure digital infrastructure in the country, as well as to the acceleration of digital transformation.

Mobile operators have been operating on the basis of appropriate licenses since 1996. Thus, LLC "Azercell" and LLC "Bakcell" entered the market in 1996, and LLC "Azerfon" - in 2005.

