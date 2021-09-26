LG Electronics to buy stake in Israeli auto cybersecurity firm

LG Electronics Inc. said it has signed a deal to acquire a stake in Israel-based automotive cybersecurity firm Cybellum in a move to strengthen its growing auto parts business, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The South Korean tech giant said it will purchase a 63.9 percent stake in Cybellum and plans to jack up the stake further by the end of this year. The Israeli firm is valued at US$140 million.

LG Electronics said details of its total investment in the company will be finalized by then.

LG said it expects the investment to boost cybersecurity capabilities and increase competitiveness in its auto parts business, such as infotainment systems.

The latest move comes as the South Korean home appliance maker has recently redoubled efforts in its auto parts business in light of growing demand for new vehicles that use connected technology and electric powertrains.

In 2018, LG Electronics acquired Austrian auto lighting company ZKW Group and set up a joint venture this year with Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc. to build electric vehicle powertrains.

Amid growing investment into its new auto business, LG Electronics decided to scrap its traditional mobile phone business in July after years of losses.